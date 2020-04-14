Prison Inmates, Volunteers Helping Make PPE for Use in Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Iowa prison inmates are working to ease the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Fort Dodge Messenger, inmates at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility are cutting fabric to be used to construct hospital gowns. That fabric is then distributed in kits.

Staff at Iowa Central Community College handed out the packages Monday to volunteers. They will sew the gowns and then return them to be sanitized.

From there they go to the State Emergency Operations Center for distribution by the Iowa National Guard.

The goal is to produce 1,000 gowns per day.