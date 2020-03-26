Project Idea to Add Beauty to Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa –People are spending more time at home during the COVID-19 Pandemic. As boredom sets in, an interior decorator has a project to make your home prettier.

Hilary Prall is an interior decorator, online stylist, and e-decorator with her small business H. Prall & Co. She said, “As I’ve been looking for things I can share on social media, I’m really trying to focus on projects using items that are in our home.”

She said you can make a plant holder out of a container you have at home. “This is something I pulled out of my pantry. It is a container for peanut butter powder, and I thought it would make the perfect planter,” said Prall.

Prall cut of the top of the container and spray painted both pieces. The lid acts as the tray of the plant holder to catch water. “Kids would love this project. You can plant some seeds in it, and watch the plant grow. Or, if you have house plants, it’s perfect for those,” she said.

You can also make a hanging plant holder. You can find a shopping list for the items needed and instructions here, or on Prall's Instagram page.