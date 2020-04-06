Projections for Coronavirus Deaths in Iowa Drop Significantly

DES MOINES, Iowa — New data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, Washington does show some better news for Iowa.

The institute was projecting that at the peak of the outbreak in the first week of May, Iowa would average 49 deaths per day. Bringing the total amount of deaths in the state to 1,500.

However, the institute did not register that Iowa’s schools are closed until April 30th and have been closed since mid-March.

The new projection estimates the peak in Iowa will be on April 26th and the state would average 15 deaths per day with 420 total.

According to these numbers, even if Iowa does reach its peak of hospitalizations on April 26th the state will not run out of beds or ventilators.

The virus has infected over one-million people globally according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has around 330,000 cases alone and nearly 10,000 people have died.

The institute is projecting for the United States as a whole to reach a little over 81,000 deaths by August 4th.

This is below the 100,000 projection by immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said that these next two days will be crucial in figuring out where these numbers could go next.

“What you’re hearing about potential ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ doesn’t take away from the fact that tomorrow and the next day is going to look really bad. So we got to make sure we’re always talking about a two-and-a-half week lag,” Dr. Fauci said.

The White House’s coronavirus task team wants the general public to know there’s a tough week ahead.

“This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week in most Americans’ lives quite frankly, this is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment. It’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country,” U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams said. “And I want Americans to understand that. But I also want them to understand that the public along with the state and federal government have the power to change the trajectory of this epidemic.”