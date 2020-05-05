Public Hearing to be Scheduled on New Stadium Plans for Des Moines Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School Board will set the date Tuesday for a public hearing to be held on a proposed new stadium for the district.

The district is considering building a 4,000-seat stadium that would be used by all five Des Moines High Schools.

Drake University is offering the land and $5 million toward the cost of construction. The remaining $15 million in costs would come from the Des Moines School District.

The board is expected to schedule that public hearing for May 19th. The school board will also create an athletic facilities committee tasked with studying the district’s current and future athletic needs.