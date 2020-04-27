Governor Reynolds Allowing Some Businesses, Churches to Re-Open This Week … But Not in Polk County

Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Monday that restrictions will be lifted on businesses in much of the state by this weekend, but not in the state’s largest cities.

Beginning May 1st, restrictions will be relaxed on certain businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties. The 22 excluded counties are among the most populous in the state, including Polk and Linn Counties.

In those 77 counties restaurants, fitness centers and retail centers will be allowed to re-open at 50% capacity. Enclosed shopping malls will be allowed to re-open at 50% capacity as well but food courts and play areas will remain closed.

Governor Reynolds is also lifting restrictions on church gatherings and services, saying she is recognizing the constitutional rights of Iowans — this exception will be statewide.

At the same time, she is not lifting requirements to keep social gatherings to ten or fewer people. The governor is asking that all businesses and churches continue to practice social distancing after her restrictions are lifted.

Prior restrictions will remain in place for these 22 counties which include 8 of the 10 largest cities in the state:

-Allamakee

-Benton

-Black Hawk

-Bremer

-Dallas

-Des Moines

-Dubuque

-Fayette

– Henry

-Iowa

-Jasper

-Johnson

-Linn

-Louisa

-Marshall

-Muscatine

-Polk

-Poweshiek

-Scott

-Tama

-Washington

-Woodbury

Counties to Maintain Current Restrictions through May 15, 2020

Previously announced restrictions on business including many medical clinics, salons and dozens of others will remain in place until May 15th.

You can read the governor’s proclamations here:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

