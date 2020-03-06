Remarkable Women Winner: Christine Hensley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- All last month, Channel 13 asked the community to send in recommendations of remarkable Iowa women. After receiving more than 200, the top four honorees were chosen: Holly Oden, the Store Manager of the Hope Chest Thrift Store in Centerville, Christine Hensley, former Des Moines City Council Member, Peg Scott, CEO and CFO of Union State Bank in Greenfield, and Melissa Clark-Wharff, the founder and Executive Director of Courage League Sports.

All four women received a gift basket and $250 gift card to Homemakers Furniture in Urbandale, the sponsor of the Remarkable Women segment. The winner received an additional $500 Homemakers gift card and a free trip to New York City to appear on the Mel Robbins Show.

The Remarkable Woman award was given to Christine Hensley. When Christine Hensley was first elected to the Des Moines City Council in 1994, the city looked a lot different than it does today. Countless groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings later, old and vacant buildings were replaced with high-rise landmarks, the eye-catching Pappajohn Sculpture Park and Gray’s Lake what she calls the “crown jewel for the city of Des Moines.”

Hensley stepped down after 24 years on the council, but her nominator said she will never really stop working.

“Anyone who knows her knows she's a remarkable woman. But she is the epitome of a servant leader. She spent her entire year, her entire life trying to help people and trying to improve the city of Des Moines,” Iowa Student Loan President and CEO Steve McCullough said.