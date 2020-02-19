Republican Lawmakers Try Again to Get 72-Hour Waiting Period for Abortions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican lawmakers hope they can get a 72-hour waiting period for abortions approved by the Iowa legislature, even though the state’s high court struck down a similar law three years ago.

During a subcommittee meeting Tuesday, both sides discussed the proposed legislation.

“I feel that the Supreme Court wrongfully invalidated and found a right to abortion under the state constitution so we’re working to fix that,” said State Senator Zach Whiting.

The bill would not only make women wait longer to get an abortion, but it would also force them to get an ultrasound first.

“I don’t know how you can see an ultrasound, how you can hear that heartbeat and still believe that’s just tissue,” said State Senator Jake Chapman.

During the meeting, legislators went back and forth over what type of ultrasounds would be required and how this might affect women having miscarriages. Those are details not specifically spelled out in the bill.

Critics say it’s all about shaming women who want an abortion.

“This bill is clearly about shaming a person for their decision to end their pregnancy because it assumes they have not thought about their decision or that providers are not giving them information,” said Jamie Burch Elliot, with Planned Parenthood.

The bill has advanced through the subcommittee but must pass through the full Senate committee this week in order to stay alive.