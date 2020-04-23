Restaurants Struggle with Third Party Delivery Services

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s uncharted territory for all restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, but for owners who previously resisted using third party delivery services like GrubHub and Postmates, it’s an option many have to take up.

Full Court Press owner Jeff Bruning, who runs popular spots like Fong’s Pizza and El Bait Shop said it’s difficult losing the quality control when handing the food over to a third party.

“We work really hard on our recipes,” he said. “We work hard on having great food and we wanna hand our customers the best quality food.”

Bruning said the biggest complaints he’ll receive from customers is over things like food temperature and delivery time — factors out of his control once the food leaves his shops.

“Already to go food is a little bit tougher and I’m sure everyone is noticing it’s not the same as eating fresh out of the kitchen,” he said. “It’s really kinda frustrating and hard to keep a handle on it.”

Iowa Restaurant Association president and CEO Jessica Dunker said another negative factor is the price jacking that comes with third party delivery.

“The costs are astronomical,” Dunker said. “Consumers assume they’re paying the delivery fee — and they are — but in addition, restaurants pay an extra 30 percent of the cost of the bill in that delivery fee as well, so it’s been very difficult to find that happy balance.”

Cities like San Francisco have ordered a cap on the delivery companies in an effort to control the costs, limiting groups like Uber Eats and GrubHub to a 15 percent fee on restaurant charges. Channel 13 News called the city of Des Moines to ask if it was considering similar caps, but did not hear back on Thursday.

But Bruning said it’s not all bad — expressing that the mild complaints are worth the extra boost when business needs it the most.

“We’re really thankful we’re getting a lot of business right now, it’s a double-edged sword,” Bruning said.

Dunker also described it as a love-hate relationship.

“We love that people are getting exposed to our brands, but it’s really difficult in an industry that’s got a 5 percent profit margin to be able to make money if up to 30 percent of that ticket price is going to someone that is taking it from point A to point B,” she said.

Bruning said Full Court Press will be looking into permanently using these services even after the pandemic, depending on customers reaction and profits.