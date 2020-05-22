Science Center of Iowa Announces Plans to Re-Open This Summer

Des Moines, Iowa — The Science Center of Iowa plans to allow visitors to return starting in July with new rules and policies in place.

The Science Center has been closed since late March. The organization will begin phasing in a re-opening of the building starting next week.

On Tuesday, SCI will re-open its preschool program on a limited basis. Four classrooms with limited enrollment will be open.

SCI will start its summer camp programs online for the first two weeks of June. Campers will be welcomed back into the building downtown starting on June 22nd. Beginning June 29th, school groups can resume visits.

The Science Center will re-open to the public on weekends only beginning on July 4th. Visitors will need to pre-purchase timed tickets. SCI says ‘high touch’ exhibits will have new restrictions that are yet to be announced.

SCI says it will reassess these policies as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop. They hope to announce an update on expanded future hours later this summer.