Second Search Party for Abdi Sharif Planned for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Community members will search for a second time for missing Roosevelt senior Abdi Sharif on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was last seen leaving his job at Target at Merle Hay Mall on Jan. 17. Volunteers will be searching an area where Abdi's phone was last pinged.

Organizers say anyone is invited to join the search. They are meeting at the Africana Halal Restaurant on Douglas Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Des Moines police say they are still getting leads about Abdi's disappearance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.