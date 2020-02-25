Semi Catches Fire After Careening Off Highway 17, Almost Hitting Home North of Madrid

Semi that careened off Highway 17 north of Madrid February 25, 2020. (WHO Channel 13)

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – Emergency crews were called out to home just north of Madrid early Tuesday morning after a semi plowed through a yard, just missing the house, and caught fire.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said it happened around 6:00 a.m. in the 2200 block of S. Avenue, which is also Highway 17.

A northbound semi crossed the centerline, left the roadway and hit a bunch of trees and parked cars next to the home at 2235 S. Ave. The semi driver was able to escape with minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The semi then caught fire and Madrid and Boone Fire Departments were called to help put out the flames.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating what caused the crash but said alcohol was not a factor.