Semi Truck, Prisoner Transport Van Collide on I-80 Near East Mixmaster

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A crash involving a semi truck and a prisoner transport van has slowed traffic near the east mixmaster Wednesday morning, causing a major back up for drivers.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it is assisting the Iowa State Patrol in the crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 at mile marker 137.

Lt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says there were five people inside the prisoner transport van and four of the occupants have been transported to local hospitals. He did not have details on their conditions.

The condition of the driver of the semi is also unknown at this point.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible while emergency crews work to clear the accident scene.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided photos from the scene of the crash, showing the damage to the vehicles involved.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.