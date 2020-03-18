Severe Storms Possible Thursday, 3/19/2020

All eyes are on Thursday as severe weather is looking more likely by the afternoon and evening. An elevated or enhanced risk of severe weather was issued for Iowa by the Storm Prediction Center. This means numerous strong to severe storms are possible. The yellow (Pocahontas, Calhoun, Carroll, Humboldt, Webster, Hamilton, Hardin, Wright Franklin county included) is a level below elevated/enhanced, but still means scattered strong to severe storms are possible.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, March 19, 2020

Wednesday Night/Early Thursday:

Tonight will be mainly dry as the next system gains strength across the Rockies. A few light rain showers/drizzle will form after midnight and continue through the early hours of Thursday. Less than a tenth of an inch of additional rainfall is expected through 6 AM.

Drizzle/Light Rain Possible Tonight and Early Thursday

Thursday 6 AM-1 PM:

The warm front will begin to lift over the state during the middle of the morning. This will bring a line of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms through central Iowa. Some of these areas will pick up over an inch of new rainfall.

Thunderstorms are possible across Iowa from 6 AM until 1 PM

Early Thursday Afternoon:

Once the warm front lifts north, showers/storms will let up, and the air to the south of it (across central and southern Iowa) will begin to warm and gain moisture (destabilize). The amount of severe storms that occur will depend highly on how long this “dry period” goes on for. If showers and thunderstorms from the morning stick around past 2 PM, it’s likely the number of severe storms will be smaller. Should the atmosphere have plenty of time to gain the necessary energy, central Iowa will likely experience numerous strong to severe storms as forecast.

What is possible:

Storms with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are the most likely, while some storms with large hail are also possible.

What Time:

The first storms will begin to pop up after 3 PM and the last storms look to end before 10 PM.

Where Can I Find Weather Info?

Download the 13 Warn Me App, Make sure the Emergency Alert System on your phone is ON for weather alerts, Check for additional updates on social media.

Early Friday:

Much colder air will surge into central Iowa after Thursday’s severe weather event. A cold front will swing through the state during the early hours of Friday, shifting the wind toward the NW. Wind speeds will strengthen to 20-30 mph and temperatures will plummet. Expect temperatures to fall from the mid 60s at 6 PM Thursday to the mid 20s by 6 AM Friday. Wind chills look to start near 10° early Friday thanks to the strong NW wind.