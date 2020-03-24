Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watch Vs Warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in the midst of Severe Weather Awareness week in Iowa. It's a week for us to share important reminders before severe weather season really kicks into gear. Today we are talking about the difference between a Watch and a Warning.

A Watch is issued for a large area that includes portions of a few states. It is in effect for at least 6 hours. This is the time that conditions are right for severe weather, so people in the watch area should stay weather aware.

A Warning is issued for a small area that includes a few counties or parts of counties. It is issued for a shorter period of time usually between 30 minutes to an hour. The one exception to this is for flood warnings which often last longer. A warning tells you that the severe weather threat is imminent or already occurring.

During a Watch, you should be aware of the weather happening around you and have a plan of action if a warning were issued for your area. During a warning, it is time to take cover. For a severe thunderstorm warning, you should be indoors and away from windows. For a tornado warning, you should be in the lowest level of your house and away from windows.