Man Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting After Police Called for Dispute Between Roommates

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was shot by a Des Moines police officer early Friday morning after police responded to a dispute between roommates at an apartment building near the State Capitol.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers were called to the 1400 block of Capitol Ave. at 6:23 a.m. after a woman claimed a man threatened to kill her.

The first officer on the scene encountered a very aggravated male, believed to be under the influence of some substance. The officer tried to de-escalate the situation and calm the man, but he continued to be aggressive and violent.

The officer tried to use a Taser on the man and that was unsuccessful. A second officer was called in for back-up and when the 34-year-old suspect attacked the officers, one of the officers shot the man in the arm. A second injury to the torso was also discovered after the suspect was transferred to the hospital.

The suspect is in serious condition and being operated on at a Des Moines hospital.

Sgt. Parizek says the officers who responded were experienced, one a 32-year veteran and the other a 30-year veteran. Their names, and the name of the suspect, have not been released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident as is protocol with officer-involved shootings.