Simpson College Professor Charged With Killing Her Husband Seeking Bond

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A West Des Moines woman charged with killing her husband is fighting to get out jail ahead of trial.

Gowun Park, 41, was charged first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping and is being held on a $5 million cash-only bond.

Park is accused of tying her husband to a chair and leaving him there for an unknown amount of time. According to court records, Park says her husband agreed to be tied up anytime he became violent.

A bond reduction hearing will take place this Friday, though prosecutors are against a lower bond amount. Prosecutors say she is not safe to be in the community, has been suspended from her job at Simpson College and has no meaningful ties to Iowa.

Prosecutors also say Marilyn Mueller, the Simpson College professor who would oversee Park if she were to be released on bond, isn't trustworthy. They say Mueller visited the Dallas County Jail claiming to be Park's attorney in order to meet with her. After the meeting, prosecutors say Mueller admitted she was only a personal friend and not Park's attorney.

According to the Simpson College website, Mueller is a professor of management, teaching business law and ethics.