Sisters Discover Family WWII Love Letters Amidst of their Grief

WAUKEE, Iowa — It’s been a difficult week for the family of Curtis Scott, who passed away on Monday at 76-year-olds after a long battle with cancer.
Daughter Kim Martin describes her late father as a man with a “big heart.” He spent more than 30 years in law enforcement serving Waukee, Adel and lots of Dallas County.
“He was more likely if you got pulled over give you a warning and take you home and that’s how these people remember him,” she said. “He was kind, he wasn’t vengeful, just a kind soul.”
In the process of sorting through their father’s belongs, they found a hidden treasure from the past. Love letters Scott kept from his parents, exchanged during WWII.
“I knew my dad could be a packrat but to keep them this long and a lot of them were from when he was born in 1944,” Martin said.
Martin and her sister, Tina Thigpen, said seeing the love between their grandparents gives them a better understanding for why their father had such a big heart.
“My dad is a very loving person and now it kinda makes sense knowing that our grandparents were too and it’s trickled down to us,” Martin said.