Six More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Iowa

IOWA — Six more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There are now 29 confirmed cases in Iowa.

Of the six new cases, three are residents of Johnson County. The other new cases are residents of Adair, Black Hawk and Dallas counties.

The Iowa counties with confirmed coronavirus cases include Adair County (1 case), Allamakee County (2 cases), Black Hawk County (1 case) Carroll County (1 case), Dallas County (3 cases), Harrison County (1 case), Johnson County (18 cases), Polk County (1 case) and Pottawattamie County (1 case).

On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency. It takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of COVID-19.

It requires closing restaurants and bars to the general public, although it allows carry-out, drive-through, and delivery. Fitness centers, health clubs, gyms, and aquatic centers are closed, along with theaters, casinos, and gaming facilities. Planned large gatherings and events of more than 10 people must be canceled or postponed until the public health disaster is over.

No one in Iowa has died from COVID-19.