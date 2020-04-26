Six More Iowans Die From COVID-19, 384 More Test Postive

Iowa — 118 Iowans have now died from COVID-19 and 5,476 have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The IDPH reported on Sunday that another 384 Iowans have tested positive for the virus. 1,356 negative tests were also reported. A total of 30,614 negative tests have been reported since the pandemic began.

Six more Iowans have died after contracting the virus. Among them is an adult aged 18-40 in Johnson County. This is just the third death of a “younger” Iowan attributed to the virus. The other deaths reported Sunday include elderly adults (age 81+) in Clinton, Johnson and Linn counties, an older adult (age 61-80) in Des Moines County and a middle age (41-60) adult in Black Hawk County.

286 Iowans are currently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. 1 in 87 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.