Small Businesses Band Together For ‘6 Foot Social Project’

ANKENY, Iowa — It may sound like an oxymoron, talking about being social while staying socially distant, but that’s exactly what the “6 Foot Social Project” is aiming to do.

Created by the owners of The Parlour in Ankeny, the 6 Foot Social Project is a collaboration of over 25 small businesses to create boxes that feature specialty items delivered straight to your door. The boxes feature items ranging from apparel to home goods, to other items that can brighten your day or just keep you busy.

“These boxes provide a way for the community to help support several small businesses at one time. So it’s like a feel-good, for me I’m like, I don’t really need to go buy clothes right now. I mean where am I gonna go, right? What am I gonna do? But this, I’m like, I feel good about buying something like this. I just supported 8-10 different businesses at one time. Even if it was for me, that’s okay, it was a good thing. It was a feel-good thing,” Co-owner of The Parlour, Emily Evers said.

Their first box, called the Quarantine Survival Kit, sold out in less than three days, so now they are offering more. Currently, they have other boxes that cater to specific people. They currently have Mother’s Day boxes, “We Love You Teachers” boxes, and “Celebrate Seniors” boxes.

While the concept of these boxes full of mystery items are not new, The Parlour owners knew it could work for these small businesses to get their products out there and advertise in a unique way.

“The feedback that we’re getting from not only the vendors but from other people, is that there is there’s still hope out there. People are willing to work together to support each other and to keep moving forward,” Evers said. “We have so many different ideas that people have either shared with us of how we can continue to grow this. So the idea behind this is that once, hopefully, this all kind of blows over and the dust settles a little bit, this is a project that we can continue to work together with other vendors, continue to support each other and lift each other up.”

These businesses are now working together in other ways too. They have a private group to collaborate on other projects together and have a space to share information about different grant opportunities or just other unique ideas to keep each other’s businesses going during this time.

These small businesses are putting products in these boxes for a discounted, or wholesale price so the boxes are valued at hundreds of dollars but you’re only paying a fraction of that. The 6 Foot Social Project only has a few of the Mother’s Day and teachers boxes left in stock.