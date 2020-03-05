Smaller Venue for Baconfest to Help Event Return to its Roots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- In its 13th year, the Blue Ribbon Baconfest is returning to the Des Moines metro. While the endless amounts of bacon will still be the same, patrons will notice some changes this year, including one big one, the venue.

The Horizon Event Center in Clive, or what many people recognize as the old 7 Flags gym, is the new home for Baconfest. It's a significant downsize in square footage with a max capacity of just 5,000, but organizers hope the change in location will give the event the intimate vibe it's lost the last few years.

The festival started as a small gathering of about 200 people at the High Life Lounge over a decade ago. It has since transformed into an explosion of bacon and entertainment throughout the years reaching an attendance of up to 12,000 back in 2016.

Hy-Vee Hall in downtown Des Moines was Baconfest's most recent location, but after a slight decline in attendance the past few years, head organizer Brooks Reynolds said making the move made sense.

“It just made sense for us to go to a smaller building...you know... to put an event on at the Hy-Vee Hall it’s just expensive and you know and we didn’t have the bodies to justify that space, it just didn’t make sense. We really appreciate all that they do, Chris Connolly and his staff at Hy-Vee Hall, but yeah we moved the event. We started at a bar with 200 people, we never thought we would have you know an event with 12,000 people and now we do events, we do 7 events around the world,” said Reynolds.

It's going to give the event a very different feel. Though there has been a decline in attendance, last year they still had over 9,000 people show up. But this year at Horizon, the max capacity is just 5,000 giving the festival a more intimate feel and returning it to its roots.

“Some people were like, ‘well I loved it when it was at the High Life.’ Well the most we ever had there was 400 people. So yeah, we've got a lot of great feedback that they like the smaller venue,” Reynolds said. “We still have Club Sizzle again. We have the silent disco. We've got two different stages with eight different bands. There's a limbo contest. There's a dance contest. There's a costume contest.”

Reynolds said the event for this Saturday is almost sold out. This year's theme is Baconritaville. For more information click here.