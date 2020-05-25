Southeast Polk Gives Graduating Seniors a Special Sendoff

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — More than 500 seniors from Southeast Polk High School were supposed to have their graduation ceremony at Drake University this weekend. But like many other schools, that couldn’t happen due to COVID-19. However, it didn’t stop staff from celebrating their big achievement.

“It was really important to us this year to do something today. Obviously, you can’t have an in-person, face-to-face graduation ceremony. But we still wanted to make sure that our students knew that they are officially graduates of Southeast Polk High School as of today,” said Principal Steve Pettit.

With the help of various faculty members, the staff created a special virtual message for its class of 2020. The video shows teachers meeting with students virtually and a collage of staff members participating in the special sendoff. At the end, the superintendent, principal and school president officially confirm its seniors as graduates.

“Even though we’re not face to face, we can still be together. We can still foster relationships. We can still show students that we care about them. We’re here for them. And then we want to be able to meet them where they are, whether it’s with their education or whether it’s just with the challenges that they’re going through,” said Pettit.

Southeast Polk is hoping to still have an in-person ceremony on July 18.

You can watch the digital graduation announcement here.