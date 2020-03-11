Southeast Polk Student Arrested After Bringing Gun to Sixth-Grade Center

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Southeast Polk student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school.

It happened at the Spring Creek Sixth Grade Center. Pleasant Hill city officials said a student alerted staff that another student had a gun in school. Police were called, and officers recovered the gun and took the student into custody.

The school district notified parents about the weapon on school grounds by email Tuesday morning saying “all students and staff remained safe.”

It went on to say, “we take this incident seriously and ask for your help in addressing the important issue of student safety.”