Special Education at Home Proves a Challenge for Parents and Teachers

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Des Moines Public Schools announced they will be completing the rest of their school year through distance learning. While this may be an easier transition for most students, parents and teachers said it may look different for special education students.

“I just don’t always know what’s best for him and so I felt a little lost without those services for him,” Jen Jacob said. Jacob is the mother of first-grade Owen at Woodard-Granger who has down syndrome

“We have just an amazing gen ed and special ed teacher and SLP that we work with for speech that I’m really missing them a lot and they’ve been supplying resources and support,” Jacob said.

That support is now what school districts are trying to navigate from a distance.

“It looks a little bit different for every student, there’s a wide range of needs. We’re really just problem solving through that on a student by student basis with cooperation between the family and staff and building level administration,” Des Moines Public School Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart said.

The Perry School District still plans to return to the classrooms on May first but in the meantime, they are trying to give parents resources keep their students engaged for at least 60 minutes a day.

“I don’t there is any school out there, at least I hope there’s not any school out there that is saying, you need to be teaching your full schedule, 8 hours a day to your kids,” Perry High School Special Education Teacher Trista Cohea said.

But she also said that doesn’t make anything easier.

“It’s hard… I know that they need school… sorry… to have that structure,” Cohea said.

That structure is key for many students with disabilities

“For Owen, structure and routine are really important for us and I learned after a few days that it’s much better to have him working at a certain spot at a certain table and he just knows that that’s his and that that’s where we’re going to sit and do it,” Jacob said.

She also helps him visually lay out his day with rewards.

“So we have a little sheet and just on a whiteboard i wrote first, and then, so he needs he needs to do this and that and then we’ll get on to this. So, if we know we have to do his book reading first and then some of his writing activities and then we can do something like play a video game or eat some French fries,” Jacob said.

She also has her older children help do some teaching.

“He doesn’t always want to do things for mom, but he will often do them for big brothers or big sisters or facetime with grandma and grandpa and show them his work,” Jacob said.

“Be kind to yourselves, nobody knows what they’re doing right now for the most part and so just try to enjoy your kids and do a little learning on the side if you can,” Jacob said.

Teachers said learning doesn’t always have to be academic, if you and your child are getting frustrated with math, teach them how to measure out portions in the kitchen or how to do the laundry.