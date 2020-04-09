Spring Cleaning? Where to Take Donations During COVID-19 Pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As many people in the metro are spending more and more time in their homes, they are getting the urge to do some spring cleaning.

As the bags ready for donation begin to pile up, The Goodwill of Central Iowa wants you to leave them at home until their stores open back up so you can donate them then. The Goodwill said the sale of those donations is the main way they fund their mission work.

“I mean just last year for example, when Iowa’s unemployment rate was so incredibly low we still helped almost 7,000 people in one way or another through our career connection centers whether that was helping them put a resume together or helping them find a job or through supported employment so helping people kind of transition into employment or one of our job training programs,” Goodwill of Central Iowa’s Director of Marketing Carly Flaws said.

Flaws said these programs will be crucial when we are in the clear of this pandemic. Right now, they are offering online job training and resume building on their website. Also, on the Goodwill website, you can still do some thrifting, their items are auctioned off in an eBay style

But there is another organization that uses their thrift store to fund their mission of helping adults through their rehabilitation center, The Salvation Army, and they are still taking donations.

“For us, we need the donations, people still need to donate. So, when we do start up our stores again, we will still have the donations there for people to come in and purchase. At this stage, because of the coronavirus we don’t touch them for a considerable amount of time so that the virus will be gone which means there won’t be any issues for people,” Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Manager Brendon Robertson said.

So, every salvation army store, except the one on Euclid, is open for drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

If you don’t want to donate, don’t just leave your stuff on the curb. Metro Waste Authority has postponed curbside pickup so they can focus on the normal weekly schedule. However, the landfill is still open, you can go to Metro Waste Authority’s website for more information.