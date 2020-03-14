State Boys Basketball Announcer Hangs Up Microphone

DES MOINES, Iowa- After 40 years Don Uker of Denison, is hanging up the microphone. The deep-voiced former radio announcer, known for saying “it’s time for….basketball!” at the start of each boys state basketball tournament game. He always had things to say to get the fans on both sides cheering. He also was the voice giving out the trophies after the games.

But now, he needs to stop this volunteer job, due to health reasons.

“It’s been wonderful, the Association, I believe in it 100% the guys that work the bench are just super,” said Uker. “It’s been a wonderful experience, I’ve gotten to meet all these kids, and watch them go on, some to play big-time basketball. It’s been just great.”’

Uker said he was called by former head of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Bernie Saggau, to come announce the games back 40 years ago, he kept coming.

“It’s like old home week, people come in the talk to you they know you

share memories with you the guys on the bench its like a fraternity they love each other,” said Uker. “Its so nice to be able to volunteer, and help with this tournament.”

The former radio guy, owned the Denison radio station KDSN for 20 years.