State Campgrounds Re-Open Friday with New Rules and Restrictions

Iowa — Camping season can finally begin again in Iowa starting Friday, but it will be a much different experience for campers.
The Iowa DNR says campgrounds will open on Friday, May 8th at 8:00 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. Reservation camping will begin again starting on Monday, May 11th.
The only campers who will be allowed into parks are those who have “self-contained restrooms.” That includes tents or campers with portable toilets or RVs with functioning backrooms.
Those aren’t the only restrictions that campers will find. The DNR released this list of new rules:
- Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds, only those occupying the campsites
- Campfires at the individual campsites will be limited to campers occupying that campsite
- Six occupants per campsite, unless immediate family contains more than six
- Some pit latrines are now open in busier day use areas
- All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, remain closed
- Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk
- Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges and shelter houses will remain closed
- Cabins, yurts and shelter houses will remain closed
- Visitors centers, nature centers and museums within state parks will remain closed
- Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely
- Some campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information below for each park before planning a camping trip.
For up to date information on park and campground closures visit the Iowa DNR website.