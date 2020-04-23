State Election Officials Push Absentee Voting for June primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite concerns over voting during a pandemic, Iowa officials pledge there will still be a June 2 primary election in the state, it just might look a little different.

Starting Thursday, the secretary of state’s office will send out absentee ballot request forms to all Iowans who are registered to vote. The form should arrive in mailboxes next week and will include pre-paid postage for mailing it to their county auditor’s office.

State code requires Iowa to have polling sites open on election days, but Secretary of State Paul Pate is hoping the absentee option will incentive Iowans to vote by mail in advance.

“You can do it right from the comfort of your home,” Pate said. “I’m pretty confident that Iowans will make the right choice for their own safety in what way they want to approach voting this come June.”

This comes after chaos and controversy in Wisconsin, where voters saw hours-long lines at polling locations and at least 19 Wisconsinites tested positive for the coronavirus after voting in person or volunteering at sites.

Story County’s auditor Lucy Martin said “nobody wants to be the next Wisconsin,” in reference to the state’s primary outcome, but said Iowa is better equipped for absentee voting by state code.

“You don’t have to have an excuse,” she said. “You don’t have to get your affidavit notarized, we don’t we don’t have a lot of those sort of archaic rules that are in place in certain states.”

Iowa’s June 2 primary election features multiple competitive federal races. Five Democrats are looking to unseat Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. In western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, four Republicans are challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King. Lastly, in eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, two Republicans seek the nomination in what will be an open-seat race from U.S. Rep Dave Loebsack in November. The June 2 election ballots also will include primary races for statehouse and local races.

In addition to encouraging voters to use the state’s absentee voting process, Pate said the state is looking into consolidating as many voting places as possible. In Story County, for example, Martin said its voting sites will be down by at least 75 percent.

“I’m prepared to go down to one polling place if I have to, given the circumstances,” she said — although acknowledging that is less than ideal.

“We’re not living in normal times so we need to be creative in how we make sure that everybody gets to vote in a free and fair election, but also keep everybody safe that’s what we’re trying to do,” Martin said.

Martin said she does not want to make any of her volunteers show up on June 2 if they do not have the proper protective gear to run the election. Pate said the state is working with counties to ensure sights are safe and volunteers have PPE.

“We’re going to have social distancing markers so people know how close they should be when they’re in line, gloves, masks,” he said. “There’s a whole list of both the procedures and processes and equipment that will be there for the poll workers to be safe and voters to be safe.