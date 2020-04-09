State Lawmakers Keep Busy While Session is Paused

DES MOINES, Iowa — The capitol halls might be empty, but state lawmakers are keeping themselves busy in preparation for when they return.

The Legislative Council voted over a telephone call Thursday afternoon to further suspend the legislative session until at least April 30.

On the call, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said a lot is up in the air due to the coronavirus. Although they chose the date to reconvene per the governor’s current recommendations, Whitver said it could be into the summer months when lawmakers return, depending on how the virus continues.

“There’s not a playbook for this and so we’re just kind of taking it in stride and continue to do our work and we’ll see what happens when we do come back,” he said.

In the meantime, lawmakers say they are keeping busy with fielding questions from constituents and helping them get the information and resources they need related to the coronavirus.

“It’s so important during this time when we talk about how we’re engaging in our communities and what we’re doing as legislators,” Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, said. “A big part of it is just continuing to be that advocate. I can’t do it in the building right now, but I’m still a voice for House District 38.”

Aside from helping constituents, Whitver said they’re busy planning ahead for when they return. He said he has encouraged members to continue working on bills they had drafted, as it will be crunch time when they reconvene.

“The way I’m operating is we can come back and we can resume that funnel week — it may be a shorter funnel week, it may be just one day or two days,” Whitver said. “But we still have a method to get some of those bills through that the second funnel we’ll continue to work on.”

The term “funnel week” is in reference to series of deadlines for when bills had to advance or die.