State Representatives Urge Gov. Reynolds to Issue Statewide ‘Stay at Home’ Order

DES MOINES, Iowa — Over 30 states have already issued shelter in place orders. Those who issued their ordinance Monday include Maryland, Virginia, D.C, Arizona, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Iowa is now among six states who don’t have any shelter in place ordinance statewide. The list includes North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Nevada.

According to the CDC, with the exception of Nevada, the four other states who have yet to put a stay at home ordinance in place have under 200 cases of COVID-19 statewide, while Iowa now has 424 cases.

U.S Representatives Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer say it’s time for Iowa to be more progressive. Axne has made public a letter to Governor Reynolds. It reads in part,

“By not employing every tool in our arsenal to slow the spread of this virus, especially those that would simply codify what our offices have been recommending already,

we risk elongating the time that our schools, businesses, and flagship events will have to remain closed.”

The governor says she needs to weigh the economic effects of a statewide shelter in place ordinance.

Reynolds said a shelter-in-place order will be considered when the federal government issues new guidelines later this week.

