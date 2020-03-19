State Seeking Donations of Personal Protective Equipment to Help Those ‘on the front lines’ of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging businesses and organizations to donate personal protective equipment (PPE).

IDPH says extra personal protective equipment is needed to assist health care providers and health care facilities responding to COVID-19.

"This is an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly," said Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health. "Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren't immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front lines of this disease."

Any type of health care PPE will be welcomed, especially gloves, gowns, eye protection, and masks. Local public health and local emergency management officials can work to address needs locally and beyond.

To donate PPE, please contact your county public health department or local emergency manager.