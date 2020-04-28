Statewide Donations Will be Impacted as Shutdown Continues for Prairie Meadows Casino

ALTOONA, Iowa — It took a worldwide pandemic, but even Prairie Meadows is not immune to the crippling impact COVID-19 is having on the workforce. Prairie Meadows announced Monday it will lay off 1,130 employees.

“It’s very tough. It’s our first layoff ever in 30 years. It’s always tough when you have to lay people off work,” said Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer.

Despite the devastating news that came for the 1,130 employees, the race track and gaming organization says a compensation plan was made to extend benefits for all impacted employees through July 31. “Going on unemployment is bad enough, but if they had to pay and do their own benefits, it would really put a burden on them,” Palmer said.

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds provided light at the end of the tunnel on May 1 by opening enclosed malls, fitness centers and restaurants at 50% capacity in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties. However, statewide closures for casinos and gaming halls were extended through May 15. Palmer said, “Our best bet is we just don’t stay on layoff very long and we get back to work as quick as we can.”

When that day comes, Palmer says they expect restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Business as usual won’t feel usual. “We’ve done every scenario you could imagine. We will adapt to whatever it takes to be safe. We will do it, no question about it. It will be a little inconvenient for everybody, but we will still do it,” said Palmer.

In 2019 Prairie Meadows gave over $26 million back to the Polk County community and $800,000 to Polk County school districts. Being closed in Altoona since March 16 will make an unfortunate dent in their ability to give back. Palmer said, “If we make money, we will always give money away. That’s just the way it is. That’s just what we do. I’m sure it won’t be as good as it has been before if we are closed for three months.”

While the sound of silence at Prairie Meadows is hurting the 501 (C) (4) nonprofit’s bottom line, Palmer says the only line he’s concerned about is flattening the curve. “We can always make money later, but our main importance here when we reopen is we can be as safe as we can for our employees and our guests.”

The layoffs are scheduled to begin May 3. A total of 73 employees will remain on staff at Prairie Meadows.