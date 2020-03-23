‘Stay at Home’ Restrictions Reigniting Passion for Metro DIY Art Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- As concerns surrounding COVID-19 continue to rise with the number of positive cases in Iowa, empty storefronts and staying home is the new norm.

"It was kind of this 24-hour scramble of now we have to cancel all of these classes, refund money to people who can't reschedule, and now we have to make up for that loss," said Becky Pospisal, owner of the Knotty Nail, an art workshop and DIY studio in the Historic Valley Junction.

To her surprise, something else also happened. "I can't say that was an easy transition. I'd say I probably went through all the cycles of emotions very quickly," said Pospisal.

To help curb cabin fever, Iowans are turning to DIY craft projects to keep themselves and their kids busy. It also caused a welcome bump of activity for her store. Pospisal said, "When you are stuck at home, and especially if you have kids, you run out of things to do pretty quickly.

The rush gave the DIY business all it could handle. "We ran out of wood very quickly. Mostly because we weren't prepared for that amount of orders, which is always a good problem to have," explained Pospisal.

With an in-town lumber supplier, the wood was quickly replenished and continues to be available for pick up and curbside service to keep up with social distancing requirements. "We have a variety of kits for a variety of aged children and adults, so we are hitting all of the demographics," Pospisal said.

Pospisal says the DIY kits like string art not only provide a colorful piece of art for your home, but it can also teach valuable lessons for kids spending time away from school

"That can really teach kids how to use tools properly without hurting themselves. It can teach them patience because it is more of a tedious craft, perseverance, all things you can use as a school lesson or a values lesson," said Pospisal.

They are lessons that many need during this time of uncertainty: don't give up. Pospisal said, "I have been just overwhelmed with how great it has been. The community has really stepped up to the plate."

During this time, the Knotty Nail will be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for online curbside orders and in-store kits to go.