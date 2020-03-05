Thursday will be incredibly windy. Winds will be sustained at 20-35 mph out of the NW with gusts as high as 55 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in effect from until 6 PM for the majority of central Iowa.
In addition, there is a high risk for fires along and south of I-80 where it is drier. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for this area until 6 PM this evening.
Highs are still expected to climb into the 50s, but it will feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s.
When the risk for fires is high there are a few tips to remember.
- Refrain from burning anything outdoors.
- Properly discard cigarettes
- Keep vehicles off of dry grass
Because the humidity is low and the wind is strong, a fire that starts may spread very quickly and be tough to stop.
The wind is expected to subside overnight as high pressure moves into Central Iowa. Friday will be a lot less windy, but the stronger wind will return alongside the warmer temperatures for the weekend.
