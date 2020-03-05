Strong Wind Increases Fire Danger in Iowa Today

Thursday will be incredibly windy. Winds will be sustained at 20-35 mph out of the NW with gusts as high as 55 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in effect from until 6 PM for the majority of central Iowa.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM

In addition, there is a high risk for fires along and south of I-80 where it is drier. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for this area until 6 PM this evening.

Red Flag Warning until 6 PM

Highs are still expected to climb into the 50s, but it will feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s.

When the risk for fires is high there are a few tips to remember.

  • Refrain from burning anything outdoors.
  • Properly discard cigarettes
  • Keep vehicles off of dry grass

Because the humidity is low and the wind is strong, a fire that starts may spread very quickly and be tough to stop.

The wind is expected to subside overnight as high pressure moves into Central Iowa. Friday will be a lot less windy, but the stronger wind will return alongside the warmer temperatures for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

51° / 28°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 51° 28°

Friday

50° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 36°

Saturday

68° / 47°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 68° 47°

Sunday

69° / 42°
Windy with a few clouds
Windy with a few clouds 10% 69° 42°

Monday

50° / 30°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 50% 50° 30°

Tuesday

51° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 51° 32°

Wednesday

49° / 30°
Rain and snow showers in the morning
Rain and snow showers in the morning 40% 49° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
49°

49°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
49°

48°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
48°

47°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

46°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
46°

45°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
45°

43°

6 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
43°

41°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
41°

38°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

37°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
37°

36°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
36°

35°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

29°

6 AM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
29°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

