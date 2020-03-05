Thursday will be incredibly windy. Winds will be sustained at 20-35 mph out of the NW with gusts as high as 55 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in effect from until 6 PM for the majority of central Iowa.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM

In addition, there is a high risk for fires along and south of I-80 where it is drier. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for this area until 6 PM this evening.

Red Flag Warning until 6 PM

Highs are still expected to climb into the 50s, but it will feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s.

When the risk for fires is high there are a few tips to remember.

Refrain from burning anything outdoors.

Properly discard cigarettes

Keep vehicles off of dry grass

Because the humidity is low and the wind is strong, a fire that starts may spread very quickly and be tough to stop.

The wind is expected to subside overnight as high pressure moves into Central Iowa. Friday will be a lot less windy, but the stronger wind will return alongside the warmer temperatures for the weekend.

