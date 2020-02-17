Stuart Man Involved in Police Shootout Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

IOWA — The Stuart man accused of trying to kill police officers during an October shootout has pleaded guilty in the federal case against him.

Randall Comly pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, brandishing and discharging a firearm in a drug trafficking case, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers tried to serve a search warrant at Comly’s Stuart apartment this fall when they say he barricaded himself in a closet and came out firing at officers. Two officers were hurt in the shootout.

A search of the apartment found a revolver and meth in the room where Comly hid.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 12th. He faces up to life in prison in this case.

Another trial on charges of burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and control of a firearm by a felon is scheduled to begin Thursday.