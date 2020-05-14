Students, Teachers Struggle with AP Exams Moved Online

DES MOINES, Iowa — High school students around the country began Advanced Placement exams on Monday, but many are experiencing difficulties as the typically in-person exams were shifted online because of the coronavirus.

Lisa Lee, a student at Roosevelt High School took five AP courses for college credit during her senior year. As of Wednesday, she had only taken one of those five exams and did not experience issues. However, she said some of her classmates did.

“I would be really mad if I wasn’t able to submit my exams and have to redo it for the college credit,” Lee said. “If I had to take it again and if the prompt wasn’t up my alley, I would be really mad because I could have gotten a higher grade if my original score counted.”

Amber Graeber, a teacher and the AP coordinator for Des Moines Public Schools, said the exams were completely restructured to be compatible online with multiple devices. She said the technical difficulties come with the uncharted territory.

“They had some problems their servers, I think were overloaded,” Graeber said. “I’m sure there were over 600,000 students at one time trying to log on right and get through security check in.”

She said students were receiving error messages or had difficulty submitting written responses.

The College Board said that students who were unable to take the exam on that date or had technical difficulties will be allowed to retake it in June.