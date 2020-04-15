Stylists Suggest Hairdos and Don’ts While in Isolation

DES MOINES, Iowa – It has been weeks since barber shops and hair salons were forced to shut their doors. Under Governor Kim Reynolds order, these shops won’t reopen until at the least the end of the month.

Iowans desperate for a haircut, color, or trim are taking matters into their own hands however hair professionals say it’s best to leave it up to them.

“It’s been crazy. I’ve had people texting me and calling me asking me if I can do house calls or if they can come to my house,” says Markeeta Brown, owner of Voila Hair Salon in Des Moines. “I have people wanting to make appointments and I’m like sorry I can’t.”

For Brown, COVID–19 concerns have moved her business online. She offers daily hair tips on her Facebook page and has even started offering virtual hair appointments via video chat.

“For some people it was about time for them to come in and get their hair taken down and restyled but they don’t know how so I walk them through the steps, a deep conditioner, a trim or whatever,” she says. The online aspect has been a learning curve for Brown because she says she is used to doing the hair techniques rather than demonstrating them. Brown says with the extra free time she has taken online hair courses to further educate herself and grow her business.

In order to maintain your hairdo, experts say there are a few don’ts. Megan Jones, the owner of Megan Jones Salon in Ankeny doesn’t recommend you cut your hair yourself.

“People on my side of the chair; cosmetologists and barbers put in hours of continued education and training. Some haircuts are little easier but everyone’s hair growth and patterns are different. Haircuts are not a one size fits all,” Jones explains.

What about dying your hair? Jones suggests your better off waiting.

“With box colors or products that you can get outside of a salon that chemically alter your hair, they don’t know your starting point and they don’t know a thorough hair history. There are so many things that stylists cover in our consultations that by looking at a box with a picture of a person on it, it is not going to give you realistically what you want,” says Jones. “There is a higher likelihood that you will have extreme damage if you use a box color because most of the developers use a high volume of chemical that isn’t necessary for most hair.”

Stylists suggest you keep your hair moisturized with a deep conditioner or oil to help maintain it and to style it differently to hide any imperfections. They say be careful of any extreme measures you take now because they could be costly to correct later. As for your children, Jones says it’s okay to give them a trim or simply let their hair be.