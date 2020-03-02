Styx, Tesla Added to 2020 Iowa State Fair Grandstand Lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair is bringing some rock to Grandstand this summer.

The fair announced Monday, Styx will perform at the 2020 Iowa State Fair on August 19th. The “Come Sail Away” rockers will be joined by the band Tesla, known for “Love Song.”

Tickets go on sale on March 6 at 10:00 a.m. and range from $25 to $50.

Already announced acts for 2020 Grandstand lineup include Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Beach Boys, and Bethel Music.

Click here for more information on artists and ticket sales.