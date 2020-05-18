Summer Safety Reminders for Backyard Pools and Open Water Swimming

DES MOINES, Iowa –The unofficial start to summer is almost here. Health experts want to make sure parents keep safety in mind as they buy backyard pools or head to the beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death in children, and it doesn’t always happen like we think.

Jessica LaCroix, the Coordinator of the Hannah Geneser Learning Center and Safety Store at Blank Children’s Hospital, said, “We think maybe they’ll be screaming and splashing around, but it is actually very quick and quiet. It is very important to be a water watcher, making sure someone is always actively paying attention to the children, not reading, not talking, not eating, actively paying attention to the children in the pool, even if a lifeguard is present.”

LaCroix said Inflatable pools need to be drained right away. More than 60% of drowning cases in children under five gained access to a pool during a non-swimming time. Above ground pools need fences around it.

Swimming in open water is different than a pool. LaCroix said, “The water is murky, there are sudden drop offs, and those undertows. Older kids, like teenagers, are actually more likely to drown in that scenario. They get a little more risky, they might go out further, and might not remember all the differences of swimming in a pool and swimming in open water.”

La Croix said to make sure older kids use a buddy system at the beach and don’t venture too far from the shore. Also, look for a US Coast Guard approved life jacket that is rated for the child’s size and age.