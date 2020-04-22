Supreme Court to Consider DACA Recipients’ Work Fighting Coronavirus for Upcoming Decision

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jazmin Diaz is a nurse in a long-term care facility in Marshalltown and is one of almost 30,000 health care workers in the country who are recipients of DACA. It’s estimated that 300,000 additional DACA recipients are considered essential workers.

On Monday, filed by multiple plaintiffs including the National Immigration Law Center, the United States Supreme Court accepted a brief that would consider the contributions made by DACA recipients, many of whom are helping to fight COVID-19.

The brief also asks the Court to suspend its decision, stating “termination of DACA during this national emergency would be catastrophic.” Although the Supreme Court has accepted the brief, it’s still undecided if it will delay its final ruling.

Diaz arrived in Marshalltown from Mexico City when she was 15 years old. At an early age she learned that she loved the health care world, and throughout high school volunteered at the local hospital.

In 2012 when DACA was introduced, Diaz applied with her boyfriend at the time and was ecstatic when she was approved because it meant she could go back to college.

“We were so happy once we got everything, documents. We couldn’t believe it. We were just so excited about it,” said Diaz.

Currently there are 3,000 DACA recipients in Iowa. All are actively working in various careers.

“From somebody who’s studying to be a chef to somebody who wants to be a teacher, it really runs the whole gamut. It would be if you just gathered a random group of people together, they reflect all kinds of professions, but for sure I think we reflect like those national numbers of essential workers,” said Jody Mashek, Legal Services Director at the Iowa American Friends Service Committee.

The National Immigration Law Center also points out in its brief that the termination of DACA would leave a huge hole in the country’s workforce. It’d be a hole that can’t easily be replaced, especially recipients like Diaz who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the health care system, we’re very short staffed, so that would be very, very bad. For me, it’s not just the care I give to my patients … they are my family. I don’t want to think about leaving this country now. Not because I’m afraid of finding a job, but the point is that for me my heart feels full when I’m home. Home for me is Iowa,” said Diaz.

Currently the AFSC is recommending that all DACA recipients apply for renewal if they haven’t already.

“A Supreme Court decision could come at any time. We don’t know what that will mean if you have been approved and received a renewal before that decision,” said Mashek.

It’s Mashek’s hope that if, on the downside, DACA is terminated, that it will give recipients at least until the end of 2021 to make proper arrangements.

“We have a state with an elderly population. We really can’t afford to lose like 3,000 younger workers in the state of Iowa. I just look at it from an aspect of humanity and just these are human beings,” said Mashek.

Diaz has renewed her status until the end of 2021, but she is hoping that she will be able to stay in Iowa to finish her degree at Iowa State University and pursue a career in public health administration.

“I want to give back to this community that raised me since I was 15 years old,” said Diaz.

The next possible day for the Supreme Court to determine a final ruling on DACA is this Thursday.