Suspect Arrested Following Pleasant Hill Motorcycle Chase

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces multiple charges after Pleasant Hill Police say he attempted to elude officers while on a motorcycle.

Thirty-three-year-old Kyle Turner is charged with eluding, reckless driving, and several traffic-related offenses.

Arrest records say an officer tried to pull over Turner near Four Mile Road and Northeast 12th Street around 5:40 Wednesday night for improper plates. Police say Turner took off, splitting lanes, running red lights, and even driving on a bike trail.

The chase ended at East 30th and University in Des Moines.

Police say Turner also had a number of items believed to be stolen in his possession.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.