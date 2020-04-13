Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder in South Side Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday night.

Forty-year-old Littleton William Clark is now charged with attempted murder in the shooting, which happened at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of SW 9th St. around 9:20 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 40-year-old male, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso when they arrived. He was transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment, where he remains.

Witnesses helped police identify a Clark as a suspect, and he was located about 90 minutes after the shooting.

In addition to the attempted murder charged, Clark also had an outstanding warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.