Suspect in 2019 Shooting Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man wanted on an attempted murder warrant in connection with a shooting that injured two people last summer was arrested Tuesday after he tried to cash a forged check.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, 21-year-old Chaeveon Patton, was trying to cash the check at the Bank of America on Ingersoll Avenue Tuesday around 3:45 p.m.

Police were notified and found Patton walking a short distance from the bank about 10 minutes later. After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Police say Patton was responsible for a shooting that happened back in August of 2019 in the 1300 block of 13th Street. A man was shot in the chest and a woman shot in the thigh in that incident.

Patton is now charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury in that case.

He also had outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting and the forgery incidents.