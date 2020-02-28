Suspect in Drake Neighborhood Fatal Hit-and-Run Arrested in Illinois

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused of killing Stephanie Markert in a hit-and-run accident in January is now in police custody in Illinois.

Isiais Flores-Morales was arrested in Zion, Illinois on Thursday evening, according to Des Moines Police. He is now in the Lake County, Illinois jail awaiting extradition back to Iowa.

Police say Flores-Morales struck the 71-year-old Markert on the evening of January 30th. He did not stop at the scene of the crash. Markert later died from her injuries at a Des Moines hospital.

Flores-Morales is charged with:

Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Resulting In Death

Escape From Custody

Harassment – 1st Degree

No Drivers License

No Insurance

The crash happened near the intersection of 33rd Street and Forest Avenue. Markert was a ‘house mother’ at a Drake University sorority.