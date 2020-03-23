Suspect in Fatal Des Moines Hit-and-Run Extradited to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect in a deadly hit and run is now back in the state of Iowa.

Forty-one-year-old Isaias Flores-Morales was booked into the Polk County Jail early Sunday morning after being extradited from Illinois. He was arrested there last month.

Flores-Morales faces multiple charges including leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Police say he might have been drunk when he hit 71-year-old Stephanie Markert near the intersection of 33rd and Forest in Des Moines on January. She later died from her injuries.

Morales is being held on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 1st.