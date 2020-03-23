Suspect in Waukee Robbery Arrested in Southern Iowa

WAUKEE, Iowa — A man wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store in Waukee Sunday was found and arrested in southern Iowa just hours after the robbery.

The Waukee Police Department says 31-year-old Sammy Woodard is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

Police say Woodard robbed the Kum & Go at 3105 Grand Prairie Parkway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. After an altercation with an employee behind the counter, Woodard allegedly got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Employees initially reported a weapon was involved though none actually saw a weapon.

Around 8:45 p.m. the Lamoni Police Department made a traffic stop on Woodard due to an outstanding arrest warrant from eastern Iowa. Police said there was a large amount of cash found on Woodard.

During the investigation, police determined Woodard was a suspect in the Waukee robbery.