Suspects in Ankeny CVS Robbery Arrested in Ames

ANKENY, Iowa — Two Des Moines men are being held in the Polk County Jail after police say they robbed a pharmacy in Ankeny Thursday morning.

The Ankeny Police Department says Low Kong Choul and Diew Choul Deng, both 22, are charged with second-degree robbery in the case.

The robbery happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 104 E. First Street. Police say one of the suspects claimed to have a gun and demanded medication. He jumped over the pharmacy counter and stole some drugs.

Witnesses told police the suspect got into a gray-colored SUV, driven by another man, and fled the scene.

The information about the suspects and their getaway vehicle was broadcast and the Iowa DOT Traffic Management Center was able to locate a vehicle matching the description and traveling northbound on I-35.

The suspects were stopped in Ames and arrested without incident.

Related Content Two in Custody After Robbery at Ankeny CVS Pharmacy