UPDATE: Woman Dies After Being Shot While Driving in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A 33-year-old woman is dead after being shot while driving with her daughter in Des Moines on Friday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 33rd Street and Kingman Boulevard around 3:50 p.m.

Police say the woman’s 17-year-old daughter stopped their car and called police. The woman was transported to a hospital where she later died. Her name has not yet been released.

Police are still unsure whether the woman was shot by someone in another vehicle or by someone who was walking in the area. Police are working to identify a suspect and say witnesses and security cameras on nearby homes are helping with the investigation.

This is the eighth homicide in Des Moines in 2020.

