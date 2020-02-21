Teen Suspect Sought on Attempted Murder Warrant in Valentine’s Day Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are seeking a teenager on an attempted murder warrant related to a shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day.

Des Moines police are looking for 17-year-old Shyvez Calile Ekanem of Des Moines. Investigators say he is the suspect in a shooting that seriously injured a 57-year-old man.

According to police the victim was brought to a Des Moines hospital around 5:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police say the woman that brought the victim to the hospital gave them conflicting information about the incident but investigators were able to determine the shooting happened at 1517 Washington Avenue and identify Ekanem as a suspect.

If you have any information about Ekanem’s location you’re asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 283-4981 or submit a tip through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.