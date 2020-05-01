The Food Bank of Iowa Serves More Than 5,000 People in a Drive-Up Food Pantry

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just six hours, the Food Bank of Iowa served more than 5,000 people and 1,900 families during their drive-up food pantry on Thursday.

The Iowa National Guard helped run the overflow of people waiting for food at the Grandview University Parking lot. They said they moved dozens of people every 10 to 15 minutes.

With unemployment at a record high, folks need help just to put food on the table.

“I’ve seen an increase in the need for people who need supplies and stuff mainly because it’s hard to find them at stores,” Des Moines Resident Chris Emberey said.

Visit the Food Bank of Iowa’s website for more information on how you can use their services.